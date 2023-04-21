IPL 2023: Cops recover bats, shoes and other equipment of Delhi Capitals players, David Warner reacts

David Warner posted a update on the stolen equipment on his Instagram story

The Delhi Police have successfully recovered the stolen Bats and cricket kits of the Delhi Capitals team. DC skipper David Warner took to social media to share a picture of the now-recovered bats, pads, and gloves.

Although a couple of items are still missing, the Aussie opener expressed his gratitude towards the authorities for finding the items and catching the culprits.

"They found the culprits. Few missing but still thank you," Warner wrote in his post.

The incident involved the theft of 16 bats, along with pads, shoes, thigh pads, gloves, and other equipment belonging to the Delhi Capitals players. The players discovered the loss on the day they received their kit bags in their respective rooms in Delhi after arriving from Bengaluru.

The missing items included three bats belonging to David Warner, two belonging to Mitchell Marsh, three to Phil Salt, and five belonging to Yash Dhull. After the players informed the franchise of the incident, they lodged a complaint about the robbery.

The Delhi Capitals have finally secured their first win in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, defeating KKR by four wickets in a nail-biting last-over thriller. While David Warner's aggressive batting during the powerplay was undoubtedly the key highlight of the match, there were several other notable performances worth mentioning.

Axar Patel, for instance, picked up two wickets while conceding just 13 runs in three overs, and also stayed till the end by scoring an unbeaten 19 runs to help Delhi finish the match. Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma also picked up two wickets each, restricting Delhi to a paltry total of 127 in their 20-over quota.

