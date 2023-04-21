'He has to see his team..': Michael Vaughan’s stern warning to DC’s under-fire Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (File Photo)

The Delhi Capitals' opener, Prithvi Shaw, has been struggling with his batting in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), which has only compounded David Warner's problems at the top of the order.

Shaw's scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0, and 13 have left him playing for his place in the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 24, 2023. Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, has criticized Shaw for his poor performance in IPL 2023, stating that the 23-year-old cannot rely on his reputation and past achievements alone.

“I think he needs a big innings. He needs some runs. He can’t keep going on reputation. He can’t keep going with what is done in the past. He needs to produce the runs here and now. He has got a poor start. He has not gotten out of Powerplay yet with the bat in hand yet,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

The former England captain discussed one of Shaw's previous dismissals in the tournament. He admitted to being caught off guard by Mark Wood's delivery, causing his feet to fail to reach the pitch of the ball. This was likely due to Shaw's anticipation of a short ball.

“Early in the tournament, Mark Wood bowled him. His feet went nowhere. It was like he was waiting for the short ball and he was nowhere near the line or the pitch of the ball,” Vaughan added.

The 23-year-old opening batsman had a golden opportunity to regain his form and spend some quality time at the crease during his team's pursuit of a meager total of 128 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Shaw's struggles continued as he was dismissed cheaply once again.

“It was a good opportunity for the 23-year-old to get back into form. It is a target that won’t intimidate you as a batter you are not looking at 190s. There is no real pressure in terms of the scoring rate. I think he comes out plays the way he has done in the past but he needs to be there at the end of the sixth. He has to see his team home and 60-70 not out if he can be,” Vaughan said ahead of Delhi Capitals run-chase.

