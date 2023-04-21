IPL 2023: CSK star pacer resumes bowling in the nets, raises hopes of his participation for remainder of season

File Photo

Great news for the Chennai Super Kings as their star pacer, Deepak Chahar, has resumed training in the nets after suffering a hamstring injury during their third match against the Mumbai Indians on April 8th.

Chahar, who was signed for Rs 14 crore in last year's mega auction, missed the entire season due to injury. This year, he played in the first three matches but has been out of action since the game against MI. However, by uploading a video of him bowling in the nets, he has raised hopes of making a comeback soon.

The video, shared by Chahar on his Instagram account, showcases him bowling with a complete run-up. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Once again, baby steps #sportsman #life."

Chahar has been an integral part of the CSK setup for many years and is a very handy bowler with the new ball. In addition to his bowling, he can score runs at a quick pace with the bat as well. Although he is unlikely to be available for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21st, it is reported that he could return to action by the start of May.

Unfortunately, Chahar is not the only player in the CSK camp dealing with an injury-related issue. Star English all-rounder Ben Stokes is also out of action due to a heel injury and hasn't played since the team's second game of the IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Additionally, South African pacer Sisanda Magala is also out of action for a couple of weeks.

Despite these setbacks, CSK is currently sitting at the No. 3 position in the IPL 2023 points table. With Chahar's potential return and the team's strong performance so far, fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead.

