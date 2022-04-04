Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

IPL 2022: Which new skipper is not feeling 'pressure' despite winless IPL run? - Know here!

Ravindra Jadeja, the newly appointed skipper of Chennai Super Kings has said that he and his team are not feeling any pressure despite losing 3 games.

reuters

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja's reign as Chennai Super Kings captain began with a hat-trick of defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the all-rounder says he is not feeling any pressure. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings unveiled Jadeja as their new captain two days before the start of the tournament after the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led them to four IPL titles, relinquished the role.

READ: IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: DY Patil stadium pitch and weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Chennai Super Kings have lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings in their first 3 games but Jadeja did not want to link the defeats to the last-minute leadership change.

"I have been preparing (for the role) since he (Dhoni) told me a few months ago," Jadeja told reporters after Sunday`s 54-run defeat by Punjab. "So mentally I was ready to lead. I don`t have any pressure on me. I`m just backing my instinct and whatever thought comes in my mind, I always go with that."

Against IPL debutants Lucknow, Chennai posted 210-7 but could not defend that total. Dhoni was seen instructing bowlers and setting fields in that match, while Jadeja stood in the outfield. "It was a high-scoring game and it was crucial to deploy a better fielder at deep mid-wicket. From there, I could not communicate with the bowlers," Jadeja said, adding that he had no problem with Dhoni handing out instructions.

READ: SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live 

"He was giving his inputs. He`s such a vastly experienced captain and I think we are lucky to have such a great leader in our dressing room."

Chennai Super Kings will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on Saturday and Jadeja said they need to end the winless streak as quickly as possible. "One win can get you the momentum and we are searching for that win. We need to find our rhythm.

"It`s a pretty experienced side, so everyone knows their game. It just needs to click," added Jadeja.

