IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer led KKR's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan is all set to begin IPL 2022 season under the leadership of their newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer. With just 3 days left in the IPL, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer as he is the man in the form and the fans will hope that he leads the team to their third IPL title.

Ahead of the IPL auction 2022, KKR opted to retain Andre Russell (Rs 12 Crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 Crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 Crore), and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 Crore).

READ: IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led CSK's full schedule, match timings, venues, squad - All you need to know

Moreover, Kolkata Knight Riders also made some big signings during the IPL Auction which included their newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 Crore). KKR also managed to buy back some of their players from their previous seasons such as Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 Crore), Nitish Rana (Rs 8 Crore), and Shivam Mavi (Rs 4.80 Crore).

KKR 2022 Official Jersey Reveal



We know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for #IPL2022 is here #KKRHaiTaiyaar with @StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/rHtUpyuDZr — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2022

KKR have a good mix of youth and experience, and as such, since the core of the team is still intact, they will be in contention for the coveted IPL trophy.

Ahead of KKR's opening game against Chennai Super Kings on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium here's all you need to know about the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise.

KKR's full schedule, matching timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

KKR Schedule for IPL 2022:

March 26 – CSK vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

March 30 - RCB vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 10 - KKR vs DC - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

READ: Do you know how much Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni have earned in IPL so far? Details inside

April 15 - SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 18 - RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 23 - KKR vs GT - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 28 - DC vs KKR- 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 2 - KKR vs RR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 7 - LSG vs KKR - 3:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 14 - KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 18 - KKR vs LSG - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

READ: 'IPL one of the greatest physios in world': Ravi Shastri takes MASSIVE dig at players

KKR's Full Squad

Batters: Aman Hakim Khan, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Aaron Finch

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.