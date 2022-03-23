Do you know how much Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni have earned in IPL so far? Details inside

IPL is among the most lucrative T20 leagues around the world. Read on to know how much Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni have earned in IPL so far.
With just 3 days remaining in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 15th edition, the excitement is palpable around the cricketing fraternity. As all 10 franchises gear up for the brand-new season, the battle for the coveted IPL trophy will be all the more intense.
Having had massive success in the cash-rich league so far no wonder the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are among the best-paid players in the league. But do you know exactly how money these players have earned?
In this article, we will take a look at how much money Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni have earned in IPL so far:
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli may not have won an IPL title with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but he nonetheless is one of the highest-paid players in the cash-rich league. Throughout his IPL career, the 33-year-old has earned a staggering total of INR 1,58,20,00,000 (over Rs. 150 crore), as per reports.
For the previous 4 years, Virat Kohli was on a paycheck of INR 17 crore per year, but in the upcoming IPL 2022 campaign, he will pocket the sum of INR 15 crore.
2. Rohit Sharma
Having led Mumbai Indians (MI) to immense success in the world's most lucrative league, no wonder Rohit Sharma also features in the list of IPL's highest-paid players.
Rohit has earned a reported sum of whopping INR 1,62,60,00,000 (over Rs. 160 crore) in his IPL career, and he's on a career-high paycheck of INR 16 crore for the upcoming season.
3. MS Dhoni
The man, the myth, the legend, MS Dhoni was previously at the top of the highest-paid players in IPL. He reportedly fetched a salary worth INR 15 crore for the past 4 years, but this season, he will earn INR 12 crore.
Ravindra Jadeja was CSK's top retention pick and so he will pocket INR 16 crore, and thus Dhoni for the first time, won't be CSK's highest-earning player. In his illustrious career so far, the 40-year-old has earned a mind-boggling INR 1,64,84,00,000 (over Rs. 164 crore) reportedly.