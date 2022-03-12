'Happy to pass on the baton': RCB share special message from Virat Kohli for Faf du Plessis - WATCH

Faf du Plessis has been announced as the new skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The franchise from Bengaluru announced that the former South African skipper will take over the baton from Virat Kohli.

RCB decided to host a special event called RCB unbox, wherein they had planned special announcements for their plans. Apart from Kohli's successor, the franchise had also planned to unveil their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Kohli, who had captained RCB between 2013-2021, had announced that he will step aside from the top job last year. Hence, Faf du Plessis will be seen leading an IPL franchise for the first time in his career.

RCB also shared a heartfelt message for Du Plessis from Virat Kohli, who stated that he was 'excited' to play under the new skipper.

"Happy to pass on the baton to Faf! Excited to partner with him and play under him" - A message from @imVkohli for our new captain," read RCB's post.

"I can't be happier for the team and Faf. He is a good friend and we get along very well. Looking forward to a good season," said Kohli, the outgoing captain.

Under Kohli's captaincy, RCB qualified for the final in 2016, although they fell just shy of the title, losing the game to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, RCB lad splashed INR 7 crores on Du Plessis, in the IPL 2022 mega auction, beating fierce competition from the likes of Delhi Capitals and Du Plessis' previous franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with whom he won two IPL titles.