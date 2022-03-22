MS Dhoni no longer the same finisher, has to bat up the order, says ex-India all-rounder

MS Dhoni, who played his last international match for the Indian team during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has been advised by ex-Indian all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi.

Reetinder Sodhi was quoted saying on India news, "MS Dhoni has to bat up the order because he is no longer the same finisher that he was known to be a few years back. If he takes his time, comes in the 10th or 11th over, he can hit the lusty blows later. MS Dhoni knows that he is the key to CSK's prospects".

MS Dhoni has led the CSK to 4 IPL trophies as a captain but his contribution with the bat in the last 2 seasons of the IPL was not as appealing as his fans would have wanted. He scored 200 runs during IPL 2020 and 114 runs in IPL 2021 with a batting average of 25 and 16.28 respectively. Reetinder Sodhi was of the opinion that Dhoni needs to spend time in the crease in order to start finishing the games off in his own style which he has done over the years.

Reetinder Sodhi also hoped that Ravindra Jadeja will flourish in all three departments of the game and said that he can be the game-changer for the CSK in the upcoming season of the IPL. CSK will start their title defense against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 1st match of the season on 26th March 2021.