It's official! 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina's new role in 2022 revealed - Details inside

Suresh Raina was undoubtedly, one of the most surprising picks who went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart did not get any takers, and even though CSK showed interest in buying the likes of Dwayne Bravo, who were with the franchise previously, they distanced themselves from Raina.

However, worry not Suresh Raina fans because the former Indian batter will indeed be seen in the IPL 2022 in a new role. Raina will join the commentary team for the upcoming season, Star Sports have confirmed.

Earlier, there was a lot of speculation, regarding the same, but now the official broadcasters of the IPL have all but confirmed that Raina will also be a part of the IPL bandwagon for the upcoming season, albeit in a new role.

On Tuesday, Star Sports confirmed Raina will indeed join their commentary team via a tweet on social media. And that's not all former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri will also make his much-awaited return into the com-box.

Shastri who immortalized MS Dhoni's match-winning six at the ODI World Cup in 2011, with his commentary, will finally return to the com-box after a hiatus of 7-8 months.

Confirming the developments, Star Sports tweeted, "Here's your chance to interact with box-office gold! Send in your questions for @ImRaina and @RaviShastriOfc using #AskStar!"

CSK's heartfelt tribute for Suresh Raina

The defending champs had put out a heartfelt tribute for Raina after he didn't get purchased by any of the 10 IPL franchises.

"Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala!," wrote CSK in their post for Raina.

The dashing southpaw is the fourth-highest run-getter (5,528 runs) in the history of the IPL, scoring 5,528 runs at an average of 32.51 and only has Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma ahead of him.