IPL 2022: Suresh Raina REVEALS 4 players who can replace MS Dhoni as CSK's next captain

Suresh Raina may not be playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) anymore, but he will be present at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he will join the commentary team for the upcoming season. Raina, who is the only other player to lead CSK apart from MS Dhoni recently revealed the 4 players who could be 'successors to MS Dhoni.'

Now 40, Dhoni continues to go strong for the Chennai-based franchise, but somewhere down the line, the IPL defending champs will have to prepare for life after MS Dhoni.

Raina, who was the deputy to Dhoni for more than a decade during their time together at CSK, was the man who led the franchise on occasions when Dhoni was missing.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Raina revealed the names of the four players who could be in contention to replace MS Dhoni as CSK's next skipper.

"Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo can lead the side. They are capable, know the game very well and can be a successor for M S Dhoni," Suresh Raina stated.

Suresh Raina to return for IPL 2022 in a new role

On Tuesday, Star sports confirmed that Raina will make his commentary bow with IPL 2022, and he will be joined by former Indian head-coach Ravi Shastri as well, who will make his much-awaited to the comm-box after a seven-year hiatus.

Raina, who didn't get a single bid as a player at the IPL 2022 mega auction, had a base price of INR 2 crore. Nonetheless, fans of Suresh Raina will get to see him in a new role.

As for Dhoni and CSK, the defending champs will begin their title defence on March 26, in the opening game of IPL 2022, against last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).