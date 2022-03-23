'IPL one of the greatest physios in world': Ravi Shastri takes MASSIVE dig at players

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has taken an anonymous dig at players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season gets underway. Shastri feels that IPL acts as one of the 'greatest physios' in the world, as many players tend to get fit ahead of the IPL auction.

The veteran cricketer turned commentator is renowned for being someone who doesn't mince his words, and keeping up with his reputation, Shastri has come out and spoken about something which various experts within the cricketing fraternity would agree with.

Speaking at the press conference held by Star Sports ahead of the 15th edition of IPL, Shastri said, "IPL is one of the greatest leagues in the world, and it's also one of the greatest physios in the world, because, before the IPL auction everyone wants to get fit, because everyone wants to play in the IPL."

For the unversed, Shastri will join the commentary team of IPL after a long break of seven years.

The man who immortalized MS Dhoni's match-winning six versus Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2011 with his commentary, revealed that he could not do commentary during his tenure as India's head coach because of a 'stupid clause'.

Shastri served as the head coach for the Indian team until the T20I World Cup last year, after which he is set to mark his return to the comm-box for the first time.

Moreover, IPL 2022 will also be unique because Shastri will be doing commentary in Hindi, something which he hasn't done in the past.

Earlier, Star Sports had confirmed that both Shastri and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Suresh Raina will join the commentary team. Raina couldn't find any takers in the IPL 2022 mega auction as a player, and hence he will be embarking upon a new journey soon.