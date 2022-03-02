Did Rohit Sharma's Twitter account get hacked? Netizens react after Indian skipper posts bizarre tweets

Indian cricket fans couldn't believe what they saw as Rohit Sharma, the Team India skipper posted a series of cryptic tweets, which left the netizens confused about whether his account was hacked or indeed it was Rohit who was making those tweets.

The 34-year-old cricketer is known for his calm demeanour, and Rohit enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

However, the Nagpur born player left his fans confused with a series of tweets, which made no sense at all.

"Cricket balls are edible…right?," read one of the latest tweets made by Rohit on Tuesday. Another of his tweet read, "Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!"

One more tweet posted by Rohit's official handle read, "I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!"

The Indian skipper's tweets became the talk of the town who were convinced that Rohit's Twitter account got hacked. Indeed on Tuesday, the word 'Hacked' got mentioned in over 60k tweets, in the wake of Rohit's bizarre posts.

Here's how netizens reacted to Rohit Sharma's cryptic tweets:

In fact, Rohit's tweets also got his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal worried, who asked the Indian skipper if all is well on his side. Chahal wrote, "Bhaiya? What’s happening, Sab theek hai na?", while cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle was also left stumped by Rohit's cryptic tweets.

"Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this," wrote a puzzled Bhogle in reply to the 34-year-old.

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently gearing up to lead India for the first time in Test cricket as the Men in Blue square off against Sri Lanka for a couple of Test matches from Friday onwards.