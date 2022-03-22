Virat Kohli joins RCB camp after completing mandatory 'three-day quarantine'

Virat Kohli, who has been an integral part of the IPL team RCB since its inception, finally joined them for the upcoming season. The RCB fans were eagerly waiting for this news for the last few days as almost all other players from the team had already joined the training camp. Virat Kohli was retained by the RCB franchise for 15 Cr ahead of the main auctions which took place earlier this year. The RCB Tweeted this much-anticipated news on Monday.

Virat Kohli captained the RCB for eight straight seasons and decided to step down as the captain before the start of this season and he will be playing as a batsman under the experienced South African Faf du Plessis. The RCB also tweeted a video in which Virat Kohli can be seen talking about 'renewed energy' and his rapport with the new RCB Skipper.

The RCB has never won the IPL title despite having players like AB de Villers and Glenn Maxell in the team, They have played three IPL finals so far but never ended up on the winning side during those crunch games. Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL with 6283 runs for 207 innings averaging 37.39 at an impressive strike rate of 129.94 with 5 IPL centuries to his name.RCB will begin its IPL 2022 journey on 27th March against Punjab Kings.