IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led CSK's full schedule, match timings, venues, squad - All you need to know

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Some say that this is a better story than Twilight. With just three days to go in season 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), all eyes will be on MS Dhoni as he leads CSK once again in the hope to win yet another IPL title to equal the record of Mumbai Indians (MI).

The four-time IPL champs set up their pre-season camp in Surat, wherein they kick-started their preparation for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, CSK opted to retain Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

Moreover, the Yellow Army made a couple of statement signings, including the likes of Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore) and Chris Jordan (Rs 3.6 crore) while opting to bring back former players such as Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.40 crore) and Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore).

CSK have a good mix of youth and experience, and as such, since the core of the team is still intact, they will once again be in contention for the coveted IPL trophy.

Ahead of CSK's opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium here's all you need to know about the MS Dhoni-led franchise.

CSK Schedule for IPL 2022:

March 26 - vs KKR, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

March 31 - vs LSG, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 3 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 9 - vs SRH, 3.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

April 12 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

April 17 - vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

April 21- vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

April 25 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 1 - vs SRH, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 4 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 8 - vs DC, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

May 12 - vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 15 - vs GT, 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 20 - vs RR, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

CSK's full squad:

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki.