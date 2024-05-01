This top actress, who gave blockbusters with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, died after liposuction surgery at...

Just six weeks before her death, Aarthi Agarwal had undergone liposuction surgery which reportedly led to her demise.

Popular Telugu actress Aarthi Agarwal's sudden demise at the age of 31 left everyone in shock, her fans and the whole industry couldn't belive the news as she was so young.

She was one of the top actresses in Indian cinema who worked with South superstars including Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR. What was more shocking about her death was, she passed away after six days of her liposuction surgery.

Let's take a look at her journey in the cinema:

Born on March 5, 1984, in New Jersey to Gujarati parents, Agarwal hailed from a family with ties to the Telugu film industry. At just 14 years old, her talent caught the eye of actor Suniel Shetty, who invited her to perform on stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Impressed by her skills, he encouraged her father to support her acting aspirations in Bollywood. Agarwal made her film debut at the age of 16 in the movie Paagalpan.

Her entry into Telugu cinema commenced with the film Nuvvu Naaku Nachav alongside actor Venkatesh. Notably, she was among the few non-Telugu speaking actresses to share the screen with renowned Indian film stars like Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR.

In 2005, news surfaced about Agarwal's suicide attempt, reportedly triggered by the breakdown of a relationship with a co-star. Additionally, in 2006, she faced a serious accident at her residence, leading to hospitalization for internal head injuries at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where she required ventilator support.

In 2007, Agarwal tied the knot with a software engineer. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 2009.

On June 6, 2015, Agarwal was declared dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. However, just six weeks earlier, she had undergone liposuction surgery, experiencing severe breathing complications reportedly leading up to her demise.

