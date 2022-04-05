IPL 2022: Netizens flood Twitter with memes as Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal play against RCB

Twitter was flooded with memes as former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Navdeep Saini faced off against their old team for the first time on Tuesday. All three players were bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and well, you can understand why Twitter was flooded with memes.

Chahal was one of the most surprising names who missed out as RCB opted to retain the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj.

In the past, Chahal had also revealed in an interview with Times of India, that he was also surprised by the franchise's decision not to retain him.

"They didn’t ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions, and I was told that – ‘we will go for you in the auction’. Neither was I asked about money nor did I get any offer of retention," revealed Chahal.

In the meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz with hilarious memes as the likes of Chahal, Padikkal and Saini faced off against their old team.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Chahal, Padikkal and Saini playing for RR vs RCB:

Kohli to chahal after taking his wicket ; pic.twitter.com/8fIE50pqa6 — Saksham Garg (@sakshamgarg100) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals subsequently began well, as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but were able to put 169/3 on the board, after the end of their innings.

Meanwhile, the job will rest upon the likes of Chahal and Saini to restrict RCB under 170.