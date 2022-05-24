IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya slips while trying to take Jos Buttler's catch, watch his reaction

Hardik Pandya slipped while trying to take Jos Buttler's catch during RR vs GT

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have reached the IPL 2022 playoffs in their maiden season in the cash-rich league, where they are facing off against the inaugural season's champs Rajasthan Royals.

Jos Buttler was the man in form, who had the orange cap coming into the Qualifier 1, and he played another crucial knock for his side on Tuesday. The English batsman struck a sublime knock of 89-runs in 56 balls.

That didn't come before he was handed a couple of lifelines, one of which was the most hilarious incidents that took place on the field.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya looked well placed to take Buttler's catch but as he approached the ball, the Indian all-rounder slipped and the ball flew over his head.

That would prove to be a costly mistake however for Gujarat as the Rajasthan Royals opener continued his impressive run with the bat and helped his side to a fight-worthy total in the end.

Talking about the match between RR and GT, Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field, after which Rajasthan Royals got off to a steady start.

The inaugural season champs were able to score 188/6 in their respective 20 overs, powered by Buttler's 89-run knock and skipper Sanju Samson also played a crucial 47-run cameo.

In reply, Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha early, as they tried to chase down the target of 189 and reach their first-ever final in their maiden IPL season.