IPL 2022: After Arjun Tendulkar's difficult campaign, check Sachin's advice for his son

Sachin Tendulkar has advised his son Arjun Tendulkar to keep working hard

Being the son of Sachin Tendulkar, there were a lot of expectations from Arjun Tendulkar, more so after he was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a price of INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction, however, he couldn't play a single game for the five-time champs.

Arjun has been with Mumbai Indians for quite some time now, but has yet to make his much-anticipated bow in IPL so far. After his son's struggles, Sachin has revealed his advice for Arjun.

Speaking on the show 'SachInsight', the former Indian great urged his son to keep working hard, without fretting much about the selection process.

When quizzed whether he'd like to watch his son play, the Mumbai Indians mentor stated that since the season is already over for MI, what he feels isn't important anymore.

"He ( Arjun) should focus on his game and not think about the selection part. I don’t get involved in the selection process I leave that part to the management only," stated Sachin.

He further added, "And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow."

The five-time IPL champs endured a torrid time in IPL 2022 as they finished the season in last place, having won just 4 matches of their total 14 games.

Rohit Sharma's side struggled all season, and what hurt them the most was the form of experienced players such as the skipper himself, alongside Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and others.

Youngsters like Dewald Brevis, and Tilak Varma among others have impressed for Mumbai in IPL 2022, but it was disappointing for the fans that Tendulkar's son didn't get a game all season.