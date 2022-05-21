IPL 2022: Unhappy netizens ask MI to 'release' Arjun Tendulkar after no show versus DC

Arjun Tendulkar' exclusion from MI's playing XI vs DC didn't go well with the fans

Mumbai Indians' game against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium might be a dead rubber for the five-time IPL champs but skipper Rohit Sharma is taking no chances as he made two changes to his side, but Arjun Tendulkar was still left on the bench.

Fans were expecting to see the left-arm pacer make his debut for Mumbai against DC, particularly because Rohit himself had earlier stated that he could try some fresh faces on Saturday, however, Hrithik Shokeen and Dewald Brevis made the cut for playing XI versus Delhi, but Arjun couldn't.

As a result, fans were unhappy with the five-time IPL champs, some of them even going as far as urging Mumbai Indians to 'release' Arjun Tendulkar.

Here's how netizens reacted to Arjun Tendulkar's benching versus Delhi Capitals:

Arjun Tendulkar should ask MI to release him. So that any other team pick him or he can showcase his talent. He deserve atleast one chance. If MI management can select any other newcomers than why not him?

Question is on MI management.

#MIvDC — Sandy_Choudhary (@Sandeep_13July) May 21, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar is probably the only guy who has not got advantage of nepotism. Sad for him. #IPL2022 #DCvsMI #MIvsDC May 21, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar remains on bench for second consecutive season. — Cricket Lover // Bumrah Is GOAT (@CricCrazyV) May 21, 2022

.U guys.. Dil Tod diya yar tum logo ne ROHIT.. @ImRo45 tum to aise nhi the yar phir aisa kyu kiya.. Arjun Tendulkar deserves a better team.. Please release him next year @mipaltan May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians started their contest against Delhi Capitals on a stunning note, after Rohit won the toss and chose to bowl first, they reduced Rishabh Pant's side to 37/3 after six overs, with Jasprit Bumrah picking up two early wickets.

For the unversed, DC have to win this gave, or else they will miss out on making it to the playoffs, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go ahead.