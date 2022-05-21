Search icon
IPL 2022: Unhappy netizens ask MI to 'release' Arjun Tendulkar after no show versus DC

Twitterati were furious with Mumbai Indians as Arjun Tendulkar didn't get the chance to make his debut in IPL against Delhi Capitals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar' exclusion from MI's playing XI vs DC didn't go well with the fans

Mumbai Indians' game against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium might be a dead rubber for the five-time IPL champs but skipper Rohit Sharma is taking no chances as he made two changes to his side, but Arjun Tendulkar was still left on the bench. 

Fans were expecting to see the left-arm pacer make his debut for Mumbai against DC, particularly because Rohit himself had earlier stated that he could try some fresh faces on Saturday, however, Hrithik Shokeen and Dewald Brevis made the cut for playing XI versus Delhi, but Arjun couldn't. 

As a result, fans were unhappy with the five-time IPL champs, some of them even going as far as urging Mumbai Indians to 'release' Arjun Tendulkar. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Arjun Tendulkar's benching versus Delhi Capitals:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians started their contest against Delhi Capitals on a stunning note, after Rohit won the toss and chose to bowl first, they reduced Rishabh Pant's side to 37/3 after six overs, with Jasprit Bumrah picking up two early wickets. 

For the unversed, DC have to win this gave, or else they will miss out on making it to the playoffs, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go ahead. 

