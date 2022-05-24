Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2022: Netizens question BCCI, selectors after Sanju Samson plays crucial knock for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson wasn't included in India's squad for South Africa T20Is despite some senior players being rested, and fans felt for RR skipper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

IPL 2022: Netizens question BCCI, selectors after Sanju Samson plays crucial knock for Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson played a crucial knock of 47 runs for his side versus GT

Sanju Samson reminded fans of his class once again as he played yet another crucial knock for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. 

The skipper of Rajasthan Royals wasn't included in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series versus South Africa, despite the likes of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli being rested, KL Rahul was handed the captaincy. 

Fans on Twitter were unhappy with the BCCI, and selectors as Samson missed out on a place for India's squad, but he played a captain's knock for his side. 

READ| GT vs RR IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal jokes about 'hacking' Gujarat's social media account, know why

However, the 27-year-old missed out on his half-century by 3 runs, as he was dismissed by Sai Kishore. He nonetheless, kept dealing in boundaries, and ended his inning on 47 runs, having faced 26 balls. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Sanju Samson's inning:

More to follow...

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.