IPL 2022: Netizens question BCCI, selectors after Sanju Samson plays crucial knock for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson played a crucial knock of 47 runs for his side versus GT

Sanju Samson reminded fans of his class once again as he played yet another crucial knock for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The skipper of Rajasthan Royals wasn't included in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series versus South Africa, despite the likes of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli being rested, KL Rahul was handed the captaincy.

Fans on Twitter were unhappy with the BCCI, and selectors as Samson missed out on a place for India's squad, but he played a captain's knock for his side.

However, the 27-year-old missed out on his half-century by 3 runs, as he was dismissed by Sai Kishore. He nonetheless, kept dealing in boundaries, and ended his inning on 47 runs, having faced 26 balls.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sanju Samson's inning:

Sanju Samson, missed out in the South Africa T20 series, many would have changed their style of play but Sanju didn't, continued what he is doing the over the years and batting on 30*(13) with 3 fours & 3 sixes. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2022

What others saw vs what Sanju Samson saw

#GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/QygGr3TM58 May 24, 2022

If Sanju Samson doesn't go to Australia for the T20 Worldcup 2022 , it is India's loss not his. — (@FourOverthrows) May 24, 2022

Jos Buttler watching Sanju Samson from non strikers end pic.twitter.com/yq5CBEkvI6 — Vijay (@puntasticVU) May 24, 2022

#bcci #IPLplayoffs #SanjuSamson One player always at the receiving end keeps reminding the selectors of what they are missing. Comparisons between those in the team & the ones deserving (who are left out)is bound to reignite this debate. Is the current team good enough to win WC? — RAMAN (@SVRAAMAN) May 24, 2022

Performing in front of Sourav Ganguly & Jay Shah must have been so satisfying for Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/ymp4yWasKH — sohom(@AwaaraHoon) May 24, 2022

Sanju Samson to BCCI after not getting selected in Indian Squad. pic.twitter.com/hw1eeD4Xym May 24, 2022

