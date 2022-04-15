IPL 2022: Check Dale Steyn's epic reply to a fan who called Jasprit Bumrah better bowler

Dale Steyn bowling for SA

Dale Steyn used to be a nightmare for the batsman during his playing days. He has more than 400 test wickets to his name with an amazing bowling average of below 40. In the era where cricket is called batters game, Dale Steyn was one such bowler who used to get wickets at will.

READ: IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik on cloud 9 after being appreciated by Sachin Tendulkar

Jasprit Burmah, on the other hand, is the bowler of current genration which the aspiring cricketers look forward to. But is Jasprit Bumrah really at level with the bowlers like Dale Steyn and is it right to compare Jasprit Bumrah with Dale Steyn at such a young age? Well, a fan thinks so.

In a recent tweet, a fan tweeted Dale Sten and said that Jasprit Bumrah is better than him. The comment seemed totally misplaced but the former fast bowler took it lightly and handled the situation nicely by giving her a epic reply, check out,

Im sure he is, I’m retired. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2022

Steyn, who represented South Africa in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is in a glittering career that saw him take close to 700 international wickets, had announced his retirement in August last year.