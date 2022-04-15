IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik on cloud 9 after being appreciated by Sachin Tendulkar

Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore has won 3 out of their 5 IPL games. They have been outstanding in all 3 departments of the game and the whole team is putting an effort under the leadership of their newly appointed skipper Faf du Plessis. But, there is one name that has stood out for the RCB this year and that's Dinesh Karthik.

The RCB's wicket-keeper has been in tremendous form this season and has piled up 131 runs in 5 games for the team so far and has gotten out just once.

READ: IPL 2022: Jonty Rhodes touches Sachin Tendulkar's feet, heartwarming gesture goes viral

Dinesh Karthik is not just scoring runs but what's more impressive is that he is scoring those runs at pace. His strike rate has been more than 200 for RCB in this season.

Looking at his form, Sachin Tendulkar has praised Dinesh Karthi's sensational batting efforts and while talking on his YouTube channel, Sachin said "RCB have a dangerous player in the lower-order in Dinesh Karthik. Karthik has the ability to play 360 degrees, be it against a spinner or fast bowler. When he started attacking, he literally did it from the first ball. And it doesn't look as if he had made up his mind early that 'I will hit this ball towards midwicket or above covers'. He looks at the ball and hits it; and the speed at which he is picking the line and length, very few batters in world cricket can read line and length quicker than DK,"

That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you https://t.co/EsoaWIafVV — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 14, 2022

Retweeting Sachin's Video, Dinesh Karthik said that he was on Cloud 9 after being appreciated by G.O.A.T.