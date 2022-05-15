IPL 2022: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match

Braboure Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Rajasthan Royals for the second time in the sixty-third match of this season of the Tata IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants is currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the third spot on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants played twelve matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won eight matches while Rajasthan Royals also played twelve matches in this season where they managed to win seven games.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 31°C on the matchday with 73% humidity and 18 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

LSG vs RR -Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium generally assists both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. The short boundaries and a quick outfield are expected to thrill the batsmen.

LSG vs RR predicted playing XI