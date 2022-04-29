Search icon
IPL 2022: Ahead of LSG vs PBKS three members of Lucknow contingent injured in road accident

Ahead of the LSG vs PBKS match, Lucknow's CEO Raghu Iyer, Gautam Gambhir's secretary along with 1 more were injured in a road accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants released a statement about the road accident

In a shocking development, Lucknow Super Giants' CEO Raghu Iyer along with two other members of the LSG contingent were injured in a road accident as per reports. LSG CEO Iyer, along with Gautam Gambhir's secretary and one more member of the Lucknow side were seated in a car following the team bus.

All three of them are reported to have sustained injuries, but they are safe, and thankfully, nothing major happened. 

As per a statement from the franchise, the accident was 'minor' and all three members of the LSG contingent are now doing well. 

"Lucknow Super Giants’ CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gaurav Arora, Manager for Gautam Gambhir were involved in a minor road accident en route to the venue for tonight's game. Fortunately, all three are safe and well," read the statement.

More to follow...

 

 

