IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Gujarat Titans will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday

Gujarat Titans will look to all but confirm their berth in the playoffs of the IPL 2022 season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of Super Saturday.

Having edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in emphatic fashion in their most recent game, Gujarat Titans currently sit pretty on the top of IPL 2022 league standings, while RCB will hope to break into the top four, and boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their recent two games, and thus, they will be hoping to bounce back on Saturday, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya led-GT have won seven of their eight games so far this season, while RCB have five wins in nine games.

Dream11 Prediction – GT vs RCB – IPL 2022

GT vs RCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill (VC), Faf du Plessis, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore​​ Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

GT vs RCB​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (VC), Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (C), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.