From Ayesha Mukherjee to Aashita Sood: Meet the hottest WAGs of PBKS players

Here are some of the WAGs of Punjab Kings players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during PBKS' matches
As Punjab Kings continue their hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the Mayank Agarwal-led franchise will square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 29. Much like the cricketers, the spotlight will be on their WAGs as well, who cheer for their partners from the stand.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the hottest WAGs of Punjab Kings players:
1. Ayesha Mukherjee
Shikhar Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukerjee, who is an amateur kickboxer by profession. The pair got divorced after eight years, and they have a son named Zoravar Dhawan who lives with his mom in Australia. Interestingly, as per reports, the couple met each other through Harbhajan Singh, and Ayesha is ten years older than Shikhar Dhawan.
2. Aashita Sood
Aashita Sood, the wife of Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal is a lawyer by profession. After meeting each other at a Diwali party, Mayank and Aashita fell in love and dated each other for 7 years, before tying the knot in June 2018. Aashita is also a lifestyle influencer, and posts content related to the same, on her Instagram account.
(Image credit: Aashita Sood, Instagram)
3. Deepali Chauhan
The wife of Rishi Dhawan, Deepali Chauhan is a fashion designer by profession. She met Rishi at a concert by pop singer Mika Singh, and since then, they began dating, before eventually taking the seven vows 8 years later. They are proud parents to a baby boy named Ridharv Dhawan.
(Image credits: Deepali Chauhan, Instagram)
4. Eleanor Tomlinson
England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow is reportedly dating Eleanor Tomlinson, who is an English model. The couple has kept their relationship private, but have often been spotted in each other's company. Tomlinson loves cooking, apart from modelling, and has completed her studies in the United Kingdom.
(Image credits: Eleanor Tomlinson, Instagram)
5. Ishani
Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar is married to Ishani, who is known to be a fashion designer by trade. The duo dated for almost 7 years, and before getting married on 9 March 2022, in a destination wedding that took place in Goa.
(Image credits: Rahul Chahar, Instagram)