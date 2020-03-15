IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar savagely trolled by CSK on Twitter after being axed from BCCI’s commentary panel

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has been reportedly dropped from the commentary panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to reports, there is no clarity on the reason behind leaving Manjrekar out, however, authorities were said to be unhappy with his work.

The cricketer turned commentator has made many controversial comments over the years which include some on West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and on Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which backfired massively.

“Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our minds. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” a source was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Manjrekar had said that he was not a fan of ‘bits and pieces’ players like Ravindra Jadeja. His comments came after it was suggested that Jadeja could be brought into the side for India's WC match against Bangladesh.

However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - the IPL franchise Jadeja plays for - took a slight gib at Manjrekar over on Twitter and trolled him.

“Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore,” CSK's post on Twitter read.

Manjrekar was not present in Dharamsala during India's first ODI against South Africa. The other BCCI panel commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, and Murali Kartik were, however, present at the venue, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The match was washed out without a ball being bowled and the remaining two ODIs have also been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.