'Inspired by Ranveer Singh': MS Dhoni's latest picture from Ranchi farmhouse takes internet by storm

After an impressive performance in the tournament, Dhoni appears to be taking advantage of his leisure time by enjoying some lighthearted moments with his loved ones and friends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

After leading the Chennai Super Kings to a remarkable victory in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation in his hometown of Ranchi. Dhoni's leadership skills were on full display as he became the first player to lead a franchise in over 200 matches in the IPL. Additionally, he made history by being the first cricketer to feature in 250 games in the tournament.

Under Dhoni's guidance, the Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans, securing their fifth title and equalling the record set by the Mumbai Indians. 

After an impressive performance in the tournament, Dhoni appears to be taking advantage of his leisure time by enjoying some lighthearted moments with his loved ones and friends. The official Instagram account of Whistle Podu Army, the fan club of the Chennai-based franchise, recently shared a photo of Dhoni donning a vibrant and eye-catching ensemble.

“Recent picture of Thala in Ranchi,” the caption read.

The photo quickly went viral as fans showered their beloved 'Thala' with praise in the comments section. The photo was also shared on Twitter, where many users expressed their admiration for Dhoni's luxurious lifestyle.

Check out the reactions here:

 

Recently, the Chennai Super Kings shared a touching video of the legendary MSD on their official social media handle, accompanied by the caption "Oh Captain, My Captain!" This clip paid homage to the cricket icon, leading to speculation about his retirement from the IPL.

Dhoni's future in the IPL has been a topic of discussion since the lead-up to this season's T20 league. After guiding CSK to victory in IPL 2023, the former Indian captain opened up about his retirement plans and made a comment.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," he said.

READ| IND vs WI 2023: Under fire Team India skipper Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for West Indies tour - Report

