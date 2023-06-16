IND vs WI 2023: Under fire Team India skipper Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for West Indies tour - Report

Image Source: Twitter

Team India is gearing up for their next challenge, the tour of West Indies, which will include two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The tour is set to begin on July 12 in Dominica and will continue until August 13.

According to reports, the Indian selectors are expected to announce the team for the Caribbean tour on June 27. It is also anticipated that the all-format skipper, Rohit Sharma, will be rested for some part of the series due to his recent poor form with the bat.

After a disappointing IPL 2023 campaign, Rohit Sharma struggled to make an impact in the recently held WTC final against Australia at The Oval, scoring only 15 and 43 in the two innings.

“Rohit looked a bit jaded during the IPL and the World Test Championship final in England. The selectors want him to rest for some part of the West Indies tour. He’s likely to miss the Tests or the eight-match white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20Is) to follow. The selectors will speak to Rohit and then take a decision,” a source close to developments told TOI.

According to the latest report, Rohit Sharma may miss the upcoming two Tests, which could lead to Ajinkya Rahane being named as the stand-in captain for the West Indies tour. Rahane has proven his worth in the Test team, scoring an impressive 89 and 46 in the WTC final against Australia.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara's position in the team has been questioned, but he may have a chance to redeem himself if either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli are rested.

Furthermore, the report suggests that there is a high likelihood that one or both of the pacers, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj, will be given a break during the Test series in West Indies.

READ| 'Didn't expect this from a world-class captain': Salman Butt takes cheeky dig at Sourav Ganguly