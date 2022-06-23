INDW vs SLW 1st T20: How Harmanpreet Kaur will emulate Mithali Raj? Indian Women's captain says THIS

IND-W vs SL-W: Harmanpreet Kaur looks to emulate Mithali Raj

The Indian Women's team are currently in Sri Lanka and the first T20I between the two nations is already underway in Dambulla. The Indian eves will look to make full use of their tour of Sri Lanka as they gear up for Commonwealth Games 2022.

Before the first T20I though, Indian Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur was quizzed about how she would like to emulate Mithali Raj after the legendary cricketer announced her retirement. While Kaur has been leading India in T20Is since 2018, she took over the reins from Raj in ODI cricket as well.

And while it will be difficult for anyone to fill in the shoes of the legendary former captain Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet is looking to give her best in a vital period for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

After failing to qualify for the knockouts of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022, Harmanpreet must find new ways to invigorate her squad ahead of the Commonwealth Games and next year`s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I vs Sri Lanka, the 33-year-old said, "We only have three T20s here (in Sri Lanka) and it is going to be very difficult to give everyone an equal opportunity."

She continued, "We will try and cover all areas to help everyone prepare (for the Commonwealth Games)."

And while Harmanpreet will be doing her best to emulate Mithali as India`s new captain in all formats of the game, she knows it will be impossible to match everything the former India skipper did during her illustrious career.

"Mithali has done great for women's cricket and I don't think there's anyone who can fill her place," Harmanpreet said.

"We are working hard on our team where we can create some combinations, but if we talk about Mithali, I don't think there is anyone who can take her place and we will always miss her in our dressing room."

