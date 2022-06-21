Mithali Raj biopic: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly react to Shabaash Mithu trailer, say THIS

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly react to Mithali Raj biopic

Even after drawing curtains on her illustrious 23-year-old playing career, Mithali Raj continues to inspire the next generation as the trailer of her much-anticipated biopic, Shabaash Mithu released on Monday. The film starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role is already garnering a lot of attention, even from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

The film Shabaash Mithu will portray the journey of Mithali, from the beginning of her career to becoming a legend of the sport, and leading the Indian Women's cricket team for so many years.

As soon as the trailer of the film was released, it was hailed by fans and experts alike, and among those who showered praise on the Taapsee Pannu starrer, were legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Tendulkar came up with a heartfelt tweet after watching the trailer of the film, and he also hailed Mithali for 'inspiring millions'.

"The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team," wrote the legendary opener on his Twitter handle.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle. Mithali herself came up with an emotional tweet as she shared the trailer of her biopic.

"One game, One nation, One ambition… My Dream! Grateful to the team & excited to share my story with you all!" she wrote.

Talking about the film, Shabaash Mithu is set to hit theatres on July 15, and apart from Taapsee Pannu, the star cast includes Mumtaz Sorcar, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film will surely entertain cricket fans and Bollywood lovers alike.