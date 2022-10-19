Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Left-arm pace bowler Arshdeep Singh visits Indian restaurant in Brisbane, Check pics

Death-over specialist Arshdeep Singh recently went to an Indian restaurant in Brisbane and relished over some of the famous Indian delicacies.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

The Indian team was all set to face off against New Zealand in their last warm-up fixture earlier today but due to the heavy rainfall, the game got called off without a single delivery bowled. The Indian team was hopeful for a game today to test their playing XI ahead of the all-important clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan but the game got washed out.

READ: Not Only Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, but these games between India-Pakistan might also well get impacted after the PCB-BCCI tussle

Talking about India's off day, Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh recently visited an Indian Restaurant and tried some Indian dishes.

As per the report from Zee News, Arshdeep Singh's brother suggested the restaurant to the Indian fast bowler who was missing the Indian food and he went there to try some food. 

According to the restaurant manager, Arshdeep Singh liked the food but he particularly loved having the Indian desert, 'Gulaab Jamun', and suggested the same to other customers too. He also added that Arshdeep's visit came as a pleasant surprise.

Talking about the India's prep for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Team India included Mohammed Shami to bowl the final over in their previous Warm-up game against Australia in which he picked 3 wickets and won the game for Indian team and Indian team will expect the same performance from him in the game against Pakistan.

 

