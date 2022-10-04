Search icon
India wins the toss and opts to field first, Shreyas Iyer, Umesh yadav and Mohammed Siraj included in playing XI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and has opted to bowl first in the 3rd T20I match against South Africa. Arshdeep Singh misses out from XI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer

READ: IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: India opt to bowl against South Africa in Indore

Talking during the toss, Rohit Sharma said, " We're going to field first. It's a very high-scoring ground, I feel the pitch won't change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Rohit and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way.

After losing the toss, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said, "Wasn't too sure on what to do today, not too fussed about losing the toss. As a leader, these are the kind of games you want to contribute. Hopefully, I can repay the team today. The series is out of our reach but this is the last opportunity we have to achieve a few objectives ahead of the World Cup. One change today - Dwayne Pretorius comes in for Nortje, just to give an extra option with a change of pace. We need to win today, it is a chance for some of our batters to find some form, and also as a group to try and click together".

India vs South Africa playing XI

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav,, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

