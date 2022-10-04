Chasing a massive 228 to win the contest, India lost wickets at regular intervals to fall behind in the run chase.

India lost the final T20I of the three-match series to South Africa by 49 runs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Chasing a big target of 228 runs, India got off to a poor start as they lost Rohit Sharma in the first over. In the follow up, the South African bowlers kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals, ever since the start of the Indian innings.

Dinesh Karthik scored a 21-ball 46 but other Indian batter failed to take their innings deep. In the first innings, Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century as South Africa posted a big total of 227 for 3 in 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock also contributed to the team's cause with a 43-ball 68. Rossouw scored 100 not out off 48 balls. India skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to field first vs South Africa.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

