'This guy can bat anywhere', Netizens hail Dinesh Karthik for his quick knock of 46 in 24 deliveries against SA

Chasing 228, Dinesh Karthik was promoted up the order and he didn't fail to impress as he played a quick inning of 46 in 21 deliveries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik

A scintillating maiden T20I hundred century from Rilee Rossouw (100 not out off 48) and a fine fifty by Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) powered South Africa to 227/3 against India in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Rossouw and De Kock, Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18) and David Miller (19 not out off 5) also played valuable knocks for South Africa, who dominated the whole innings.

Chasing 228, Dinesh Karthik was promoted up the order and he didn't fail to impress as he played a quick inning of 46 in 21 deliveries.

India lost the wicket of their skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over and Shreyas Iyer also lost his wicket quickly. Dinesh Karthik then joined Rishabh Pant and started to make full use of the powerplay. Both the batters scored quick runs but both lost their wicket in quick succession with Rishabh Pant scoring 27 in 14 deliveries and Karthik scoring 46 in 21 deliveries.

Dinesh Karthik's innings included 4 fours and 4 sixes. Netizens were mighty impressed with his innings, Here's how they reacted.

Coming to the match, Chasing a mammoth target of 228, Indian innings never looked in control and as we type, India has lost 8 wickets for 122 runs after 13 over. Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar are currently batting. 

