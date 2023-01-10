India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI weather forecast: Will it rain in Guwahati? Read details inside

File photo

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to play against Sri Lanka in their 1st ODI of three-match series at Guwahati today (January 10).

Both teams recently locked horns in T20I series which India succeeded in winning 2-1 thanks to a blazing unbeaten ton from Suryakumar Yadav in Rajkot.

Now, the two teams will compete in the 50-over format with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning to India squad. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the series as he is yet to recover fully from a back injury.

The match will be played at Guwahati’s ACA Stadium and will start at 1:30 PM IST. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the match but the temperature will remain low as it is winter time in Assam.

It is predicted that the temperature at 1 PM will be 24 degrees and it would drop to 15 degrees at night. The humidity at the time of the start of the game would be around 49%.

Since it is winter season, dew will be there and it is likely that the team winning toss will prefer to bowl first.

Here's the squads of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumarv Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.