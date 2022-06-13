India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen provides update on Quinton de Kock's injury

Heinrich Klaasen provided an update on Quinton de Kock's injury after the 2nd T20I

The visitors South Africa registered consecutive wins over India in the ongoing T20I series between the two nations as Heinrich Klaasen's 81-run inning in 46 balls helped his side to a 4-wicket win over the hosts. After starring for his nation, Klaasen, who was included in the playing XI in place of an injured Quinton de Kock, gave an update on his compatriot's injury issue.

Speaking after the second T20I at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday, Klaasen hoped to continue his good run of form whilst also opening up on how a wrist injury to De Kock opened up the chance for Klaasen in the second match of the series.

"I am glad the knock came against India. I hope it extends my career longer. I haven't performed well in the last couple of years. I am very happy and confident to be here," said Klaasen at the post-match presentation.

READ| Heinrich Klassen's fiery 81 in 46 deliveries takes South Africa to victory over India by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I

Asked if keeping helped him on getting an idea of the surface, the batter said, "It always gives an indication but doesn't make it easier."

Earlier, during the toss, Proteas' skipper Temba Bavuma said that Quinton de Kock has sustained a hand injury. In De Kock's place, the visiting team roped in Klaasen and the decision paid rich dividends.

Klaasen came in place of regular wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, who sustained a hand injury, in this match. He revealed the story behind getting his chance.

READ| Netizens question Rishabh Pant's tactics after he sends Axar Patel ahead of Dinesh Karthik

"Quinny (Quinton de Kock) came up to me two days back in the team bus and said he injured his wrists. I thought he is a strong character and he will be fine. But yesterday again, he said his hand is not fine. Yesterday morning, we came to training and the coach told me I might play," he said.

The third T20I of the series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

With inputs from IANS