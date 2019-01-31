India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI: In the absence of Kohli, Rohit and Co register embarrassing record

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team was bowled out for a poor total of 92 runs in the fourth ODI against New Zealand on Thursday.

Rohit's 200th ODI turned into a nightmare when Trent Boult, making full use of swing-suited conditions, ran over the Indian batting line-up. The Kiwi claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in the ODIs as he finished with figures of 5 for 21 in 10 overs.

Owing to Boult and Colin de Grandhomme's disciplined bowling, the Indian top six batsmen could manage only 35 runs to create the unwanted record. The earlier record read as 39 when the top six Indian batsmen were bamboozled by the English bowlers at the Oval in 1982.

While the total of 92 was India's seventh lowest in the ODIs, it was their lowest in New Zealand and overall second lowest against New Zealand. India had registered their lowest ODI total against these opponents in 2010 in Dambulla when India were bundled out for 88.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, who top-scored for India on Thursday with his knock of 37-ball 18, became just the second No. 10 batsman to top-score for India in an ODI after Javagal Srinath who had top-scored for India against Pakistan in Toronto, 1998.