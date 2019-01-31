Hamilton ODI: Trent Boult bags fifer as Kohli-less India are bowled out for 92 in 4th ODI

New Zealand restricted India at 92 in the fourth the One-Day International (ODI) on Thursday in Hamilton.

The Indian team, who are without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli and former skipper MS Dhoni, ended up recording their seventh-lowest total in the ODIs.

India's total of 54, which they had scored against Sri Lanka in 2000, still remains India's lowest total in the 50-over format. The next lowest was 63, which came against Australia in Sydney in 1981.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult ran over the Indian line-up on Thursday as he claimed his career's fifth five-wicket in the ODIs.

Boult drew first blood when he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the seventh over. He followed that with a sharp return catch to remove India's stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma. India's stand-in-skipper for the day, Rohit, who was playing his 200th ODI, only managed to score seven runs off 23 balls.

Boult then removed debutant Shubman Gill in the same way as Rohit. The 19-year-old Gill walked back after his maiden India innings with just nine runs to his name. Boult's fourth wicket of the day turned out to be middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, who he removed in the 14th over.

Just when India's Hardik Pandya slowly looked to settle down and charge up against the home bowlers, Boult ensured the explosive all-rounder did not ruin their effort. Pandya became Boult's fifth wicket after getting caught behind in the 20th over.

Boult finished his quota of 10 overs with excellent figures of 5 for 21 at a fantastic economy of 2.10.

Meanwhile, Boult was well supported by Colin de Grandhomme, who made also made some crucial breakthroughs. The all-rounder finished with figures of 3 for 12 in 8 overs. He dismissed the duo of Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik in his very first over of the day and both the Indian batters were sent back to the dugout even before they went off the mark with the bat. De Grandhomme then cleaned up Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stumps in the 17th over.

After Boult and de Grandhomme completed their spells, the likes of Tod Astle took over the charge. The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal added 25 important runs in the end before the former was removed by Astle for 15 runs. The final scalp went to Jimmy Neesham who dismissed Khaleel Ahmed and ended India's innings in 30.5 overs.