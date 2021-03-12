India vs England, Narendra Modi Stadium: Live streaming, when and where to watch, 1st T20I in Ahmedabad details

The action continues at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as India take on England in the shortest format of the game for 5 T20I matches.

India had successfully dominated the Test series 3-1 and booked their place in the World Test Championship. They will now look to make up their team keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

On the other hand, comparing to the recent Test series, it's a completely new look England team which includes some big hitters in the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan.

England have won their previous series 3-0 against South Africa and are the number 1 ranked side in the world in this format.

When will India vs England 1st T20I match start?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Friday (March 12).

Where will India vs England 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st T20I match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini/T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran/Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer