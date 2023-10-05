India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

The Indian men's cricket team is set to face Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event.

The Indian men's cricket team is set to face Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event. This encounter follows India's convincing victory over Nepal in the quarter-finals, where the young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with his maiden T20I century. With both teams vying for a place in the final, the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs. Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Semi-final:

Match Date: The India vs. Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Semi-final will be held on Friday, October 6.

Venue: The match will take place at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Start Time: The India vs. Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Semi-final will kick off at 6:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled at 6:00 AM.

TV Broadcast: Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Online Streaming: For viewers looking to watch the game online, the India vs. Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Semi-final will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Don't miss this exciting clash between India and Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 Semi-final as they vie for a coveted spot in the tournament's finale.