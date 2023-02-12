IND vs AUS: Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad calls this star batter's selection an act of favouritism

File Photo

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad launched a scathing attack on opener KL Rahul, claiming his selection in the playing XI was based on favouritism rather than performance. This came on the day India defeated Australia by an emphatic innings and 132 runs to take a commanding 1-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 31-year-old was chosen ahead of the in-form Shubman Gill, who had been struggling to find his form, scoring only twenty runs off seventy-one deliveries in India's 400 all out in the first innings.

“Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances,” Prasad wrote on Twitter.

Citing Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive Test statistics - an average of 34.07 in 46 games - Prasad suggested that the cricketer, with his impressive cricket acumen, should be appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the longest format of the game.

"A Test average of 34 after 46 Tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can't think of many who have been given so many chances."

"When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz (Khan) has been scoring tons in FC (first-class) cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul.

"Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren't allowed to," said Prasad on Saturday.

“And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be (Cheteshwar) Pujara or (Ravindra Jadeja) Jadeja. Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did (Hanuma) Vihari,” Prasad asserted.

Ashwin and Jadeja both played pivotal roles in India's resounding victory over the visitors, with the latter being named the "Player of the Match" for his impressive seven wickets and 70 runs in the Test. His performance was instrumental in securing India's victory, and his efforts were duly rewarded.

Rahul is also the captain of the Indian Premier League's Lucknow Super Giants, and the former India bowling coach asserted that this had a hand in his prolonged stay in the Test side, despite a series of sub-par performances.

“One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs,” Prasad wrote in a series of tweets. Without mincing words, he further hit out at the BCCI: “They (Indian cricket board) wouldn’t want to rub the captain of a franchise wrong way, as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers.

“Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don’t want to be told the truth,” added Prasad, a veteran of 33 Tests and 161 ODIs.

It appears probable that Rahul will remain in the starting lineup; however, the number of opportunities for the vice-captain may begin to diminish if he fails to deliver in Delhi. With mounting pressure from all sides, Rahul must produce a stellar performance to maintain his place in the XI.

