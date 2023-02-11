Who is Todd Murphy, spectacle-wearing Australia spinner who had dream debut vs India? | Photo: PTI

India vs Australia: Todd Murphy emerged as the silver lining for Australia as India inflicted an embarrassing defeat on them in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The young 22-year-old off spinner had a dream debut where he picked up a seven-wicket haul. While most of the Australian team struggled, rookie Todd bowled brilliantly and picked up his first five-for in the very first outing.

Bowling terrific line and length, Murphy caught the eye with his superb control. He used the slider to great effect, outfoxing a number of Indian batters. Murphy picked up 7 for 124 in 42 overs.

Born on November 15, 2000, Todd Murphy was raised in the town of Moama in New South Wales. He was also part of the Australia squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. His List A debut came in March 2021 for Victoria. He made his first class debut the next month and T20 debut later in the year in December for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He has 29 wickets in 10 first-class matches at an average of 25.20.

Murphy is also a student who pursued Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science/Bachelor of Business (Sport Management) from Deakin University. After his selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Murphy said that the selection came as a “bit of a surprise” to him.

“I’ve been lucky enough that over my First-Class games, I’ve been able to perform well in a few of them, so it was nice that what I’ve been doing had got recognised, and the selectors see something in me,” he told Sportstar.

READ | Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct