Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Who is Todd Murphy, spectacle-wearing Australia spinner who had dream debut vs India?

Bowling terrific line and length, Todd Murphy caught the eye with his superb control. He used the slider to great effect, outfoxing a number of Indian batters and picking up 7 wickets for 124 runs in 42 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Who is Todd Murphy, spectacle-wearing Australia spinner who had dream debut vs India?
Who is Todd Murphy, spectacle-wearing Australia spinner who had dream debut vs India? | Photo: PTI

India vs Australia: Todd Murphy emerged as the silver lining for Australia as India inflicted an embarrassing defeat on them in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The young 22-year-old off spinner had a dream debut where he picked up a seven-wicket haul. While most of the Australian team struggled, rookie Todd bowled brilliantly and picked up his first five-for in the very first outing. 

Bowling terrific line and length, Murphy caught the eye with his superb control. He used the slider to great effect, outfoxing a number of Indian batters. Murphy picked up 7 for 124 in 42 overs.

Born on November 15, 2000, Todd Murphy was raised in the town of Moama in New South Wales. He was also part of the Australia squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. His List A debut came in March 2021 for Victoria. He made his first class debut the next month and T20 debut later in the year in December for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He has 29 wickets in 10 first-class matches at an average of 25.20.

Murphy is also a student who pursued Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science/Bachelor of Business (Sport Management) from Deakin University. After his selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Murphy said that the selection came as a “bit of a surprise” to him.

“I’ve been lucky enough that over my First-Class games, I’ve been able to perform well in a few of them, so it was nice that what I’ve been doing had got recognised, and the selectors see something in me,” he told Sportstar.

READ | Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.