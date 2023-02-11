Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Image Source: Twitter

India's Ravindra Jadeja was fined 25% of his match fee for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

The all-rounder was found to have violated Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to exhibiting behavior that is contrary to the spirit of the game. Consequently, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja's disciplinary record, marking his first offense in a two-year period.

The incident occurred during the 46th over of Australia's first innings on February 9, when Ravindra Jadeja was spotted applying a healing balm to his index finger. In the video footage, the left-arm spinner took a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and appeared to rub it onto the index finger of his left hand, seemingly in an effort to soothe the pain.

The Indian team management clarified that the finger spinner had applied a cream to a swollen index finger on his bowling hand without the on-field umpires' permission. Ravindra Jadeja accepted the penalty proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. After carefully considering the situation, the Match Referee concluded that the cream was used solely for medical purposes and imposed a Level 1 sanction.

The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball, thus avoiding any breach of Clause 41.3 of the ICC Playing Conditions, which prohibits Unfair Play by changing the condition of the Match Ball.

Level 1 breaches incur a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. These penalties are intended to serve as a deterrent for players who violate the rules and regulations of the game.

