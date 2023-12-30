IND-W vs AUS-W: Sneh Rana ruled out of 2nd ODI after nasty collision; Harleen Deol named concussion substitute

The young cricketer walked off the pitch after an on-field collision with Pooja Vastrakar in the 25th over.

All-rounder Harleen Deol replaced Sneh Rana as a concussion substitute in the 2nd ODI against Australia on Saturday. Rana endured a dreadful collision with Pooja Vastrakar during fielding in the match. As she left the field with the medical staff, the all-rounder was observed clutching her head and applying an ice pack.

“Sneh Rana complained of headache after a collision while fielding. She has been taken for scans and she will not take any further part in the ongoing ODI,” the BCCI said in a statement.

During the 25th over of the Australian innings, Rana and Pooja Vastrakar, positioned at short third man and backward point, respectively, unfortunately collided. Despite this setback, Rana momentarily left the field to receive treatment but valiantly returned to fulfill her full quota of 10 overs.

Rana's performance resulted in one for 59, as she successfully claimed the wicket of Ashleigh Gardner.

