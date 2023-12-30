WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards; leaves trophies on Kartavya Path pavement

Vinesh Phogat was stopped in her attempt to reach the PMO in New Delhi.

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday, December 30 made a bold statement by leaving her prestigious Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This act served as a protest against the mistreatment of female wrestlers in the country, amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In a heartfelt open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vinesh expressed her deep disappointment regarding recent events and the appointment of Sanjay Singh as the new president of WFI. It is worth noting that Singh is a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has faced allegations of harassing female wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat attempted to deliver her awards to the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. However, her plan was thwarted by the police at the Kartavya Path. Undeterred, Vinesh decided to leave her prestigious awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path.

World Championship medallist #VineshPhogat left her #ArjunaAward and Khel Ratna Award on the Kartavya Path pavement in New Delhi!



Protest against the election of #BJP MP, #BrijBhushanSharanSingh loyalist #SanjaySingh as the #Wrestling Federation of India (#WFI) president. pic.twitter.com/suKvzidgGC — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 30, 2023

This act was a culmination of months-long protests led by India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshee Malik, and Bajrang Punia. Their united front aimed to shed light on the alleged harassment faced by female wrestlers under the leadership of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"I was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, but they hold no meaning in my life anymore. Every woman wants to live life with respect. Therefore, Prime Minister, I want to return my Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to you so that these awards don't become a burden on us in the path of living with honor," she had written in her letter to the PM.

Notably, Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri Award, leaving it on the Kartavya Path pavement earlier this month as a mark of protest. On the other hand, Sakshi Malik retired in protest against the newly-elected WFI panel in December, expressing her emotions in a teary-eyed press conference held in the capital city.