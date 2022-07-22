Search icon
IND vs WI 1st ODI: Why Ravindra Jadeja isn't playing? BCCI offers update

BCCI on Friday provided an update on Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder missed out on India's playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs of India's tour of West Indies, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday. During the toss before the first ODI, in Queens Park Oval, Jadeja wasn't included in the playing XI by skipper Shikhar Dhawan. 

The BCCI informed that Jajdeja had injured his right knee and thus he won't be available for the first two games against West Indies and his participation in the third ODI will be subject to his recovery. 

"Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies," wrote the BCCI on Twitter. 

Jadeja was appointed as the vice-captain to Shikhar Dhawan for the three-match ODI series in the Caribbean.

In the absence of Jadeja, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been named as the vice-captain in India's playing eleven for the first ODI against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval on Friday.

Earlier, on the eve of the match, in the pre-match press conference, Dhawan had said that he was unaware whether Jadeja, 33, would be available for the ODI series opener.

"Right now, he has a bit of a niggle so we don't know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI. Other than that, Siraj is there, Prasidh is there, and we have got amazing fast bowling. In spin, Axar Patel is there and Yuzvendra Chahal is there, we have a good bunch of bowling unit so it will be very impactful."

With inputs from IANS

