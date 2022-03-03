Virat Kohli's 100th Test: List of records former Team India skipper could break in Mohali

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of history. He's been there many times in his career, the former Indian skipper has broken and surpassed various records and he's got a chance to do exactly that on Friday when India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series.

Apart from playing in his 100th Test match, which is a massive feat in itself, there are plenty of other records as well that the 33-year-old could be eyeing in the Mohali Test.

Virat Kohli is just 38 runs away from becoming the 6th Indian batsman to score 8000 runs in the purest format. He also has an opportunity to surpass the milestone figure of 8000 runs as the fifth fastest by an Indian player.

If the former Indian skipper can achieve this feat, he will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag in an elusive list.





Moreover, Kohli also needs to score 237 runs to overtake team India head coach Rahul Dravid's (846) record of most runs scored against Sri Lanka in Test matches played in India.

In his previous 3 Tests against Sri Lanka at home, the Delhi-born cricketer has an envious record, as he has scored 610 runs so far, including 3 centuries.

Another feat that Kohli could achieve on Friday is that he can go past Sourav Ganguly on the list of Indian batters who have scored the most runs against Sri Lanka in Test cricket history.

While Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar sits pretty atop this list with 1995 in 25 matches, Ganguly has 1064 runs in 14 matches.

Kohli, who currently has scored 1009 runs against Sri Lanka in 9 matches till date, needs to score 61 runs to overtake Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the match in Mohali is set to be a great occasion with a 50% crowd in attendance and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) officials have confirmed that Kohli will be felicitated for his incredible achievement.