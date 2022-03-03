'Paaji fitness pe dhyaan dena hai': Sachin Tendulkar REVEALS Virat Kohli's candid confession - WATCH video

Ahead of Virat Kohli's milestone 100th Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a candid video of Sachin Tendulkar who revealed an interesting chat he had with Kohli back in 2011 when they were playing together.

While Virat nowadays is renowned as a fitness icon, that wasn't the case always. The 33-year-old has worked on his diet and fitness immensely to be able to prolong his career.

Kohli had adapted his lifestyle so that he can remain at his peak levels, but there was a time when a young Kohli swore to work on his fitness and get better.

READ| 'I saw that with Rahul Dravid': Sourav Ganguly reserves HUGE praise for Virat Kohli ahead of 100th Test

Sachin Tendulkar, who played alongside Kohli recalled an old conversation with the Delhi-born cricketer in 2011. Team India were in Australia at the time, and Sachin recalled how a young Kohli in Canberra admitted that he needs to work on his fitness.

"We were in Australia in 2011, in Canberra I precisely remember, there was a Thai restaurant there, we used to go there and have a nice scrumptious meal," recalled the Master Blaster in the video shared by BCCI.

The Master Blaster @sachin_rt congratulates @imVkohli on his milestone.



Listen in to that special anecdote from 2011.#VK100 pic.twitter.com/nDPsLDq3Fr — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

"We used to walk back to the hotel, and on one of the evenings after having a heavy meal, Virat said, 'Paaji bohot ho gaya, ab fitness pe dhyaan dena hai' (It's enough, I will have to work on my fitness)," added Sachin.

READ| Virat Kohli asks fans to cheer for Mithali Raj-led India in ICC World Cup opener vs Pakistan

He then went on to laud the former Indian skipper for having worked immensely hard on his fitness and becoming one of the fittest players in world cricket.

"I have to say that you have left no stone unturned, you've been a terrific role model as far as fitness is concerned," said Sachin in his congratulatory video for Kohli.





Welcome to the 100-Test club Virat Kohli #TeamIndia greats share their thoughts on @imVkohli's landmark Test, his achievements & the impact he's had on Indian cricket.



Watch the full feature https://t.co/m135xwB2zt pic.twitter.com/gzN71BZnCn March 2, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, BCCI had shared another compilation of former players like Sachin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag, all of whom congratulated Kohli for achieving the milestone of 100 Test matches.

For the unversed, Team India's first Test of the two-match series in Mohali will be Kohli's 100th Test match.