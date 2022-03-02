Virat Kohli asks fans to cheer for Mithali Raj-led India in ICC World Cup opener vs Pakistan

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. With England looking to defend their crown, and other teams trying to etch their names in history books, the whole cricketing fraternity is gearing up for the extraordinary battle.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is also looking forward to the ICC Women's World Cup and on Thursday, he asked his fans to support Mithali Raj-led India in large numbers ahead of their opening encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The mouth-watering clash will take place on Sunday, but before that, hosts New Zealand get the tournament underway on Friday with their opening match against West Indies.

Kohli, who is in line to make his 100th Test match appearance in Mohali on Friday, posted a rousing caption while re-tweeting Star Sports' promo for the World Cup match. He also urged his followers to support the Indian Women's cricket team as they try to stake a claim for the coveted World Cup trophy.

No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, ‘cause it’s time for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022!

So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022 & watch #PAKvIND on @StarSportsIndia & Disney+Hotstar | ICC #CWC22 #ad https://t.co/OSAvQTmKAm March 2, 2022

The ICC Women's World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all participating eights teams slated to play each other once, and the top-four will progress to the next round, with the summit clash slated to be held at Christchurch on April 3.

Ahead of the elite tournament, there's a lot of buzz in India. Players such as Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Jhoolan Goswami have become household names nowadays, with Women's cricket finally gaining its' due attention lately.

The Indian Women's team has been in a good run of form ahead of their opening match against Pakistan, having won both of their warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.